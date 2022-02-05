Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at CIBC

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIA. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.70.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.72 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.