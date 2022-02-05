Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

