Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($162.92) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF opened at €110.10 ($123.71) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a one year high of €153.20 ($172.13). The company has a 50-day moving average of €132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €135.63.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.