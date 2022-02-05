Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

SFNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Simmons First National stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

