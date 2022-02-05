Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

