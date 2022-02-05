Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.91

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 89031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 over the last 90 days. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 3,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 567.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 637,381 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

