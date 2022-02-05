Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $15,749,148. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,718,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.