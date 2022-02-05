Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $821,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $73.81 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

