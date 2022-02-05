Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.04. 1,994,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,217. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

