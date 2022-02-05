Smoothy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573,351.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Smoothy has a market cap of $285,201.62 and approximately $573,351.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.59 or 0.07237622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.98 or 0.99841189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.