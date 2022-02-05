Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

