Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $58.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 787796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,278 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,340,889.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.