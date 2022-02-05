Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.47 ($31.99) and traded as high as €34.19 ($38.41). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €33.67 ($37.83), with a volume of 3,303,829 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.54.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

