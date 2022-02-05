Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Financial Survey

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Soluna has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Soluna and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -19.65% -13.97% -10.98% Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $9.60 million 12.38 $1.95 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 14.86 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -1.71

Soluna has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Soluna beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage. It also develops cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. The firm operates through the following segments: Test and Management Instrumentation and Cryptocurrency. The Test and Measurement Instrumentation segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services computer-based balancing systems for aircraft engines, high performance test and measurement instruments and systems, and wafer characterization tools for the semiconductor and solar industries. The Cryptocurrency segment is focused on cryptocurrency and the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

