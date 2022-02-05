SONM (BEP-20) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $273,879.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111753 BTC.

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SONM (BEP-20) (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

