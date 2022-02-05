Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Boosted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,135,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

