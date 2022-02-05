S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $414.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,399,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in S&P Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

