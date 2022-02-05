SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Holdings Lessened by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.