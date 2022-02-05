SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 3,571,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,870. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.