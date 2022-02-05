Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

Shares of TOY opened at C$48.62 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

