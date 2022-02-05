Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

NYSE SPR opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.