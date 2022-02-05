Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given a $200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) received a $200.00 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

