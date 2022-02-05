Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given a $200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) received a $200.00 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.47. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
