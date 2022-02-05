Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.47. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.