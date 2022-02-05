Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Shares of SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

