Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.30. Squarespace shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 2,907 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

