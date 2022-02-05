SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.39

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.39 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 48.09 ($0.65). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 79,833 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50. The company has a market capitalization of £77.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

