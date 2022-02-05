SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

SSAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

