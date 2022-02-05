Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 1,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

