Stafi Price Reaches $0.80 (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $8.96 million and $4.41 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00191709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00379745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

