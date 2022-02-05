Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $564.40

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 564.40 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 556.80 ($7.49), with a volume of 2721280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.42).

STAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.20) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

The company has a market cap of £17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.04.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

