Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $564.40

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 564.40 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 556.80 ($7.49), with a volume of 2721280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.42).

STAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.20) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

The company has a market cap of £17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.04.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

