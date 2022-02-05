Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Standex International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $2,156,905. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.