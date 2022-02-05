Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.