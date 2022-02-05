Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

