Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $106.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.24.

SBUX stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

