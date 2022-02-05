StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StarTek will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

