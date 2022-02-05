Stealth Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002727 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00015657 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.