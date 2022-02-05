Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.65% of Steel Connect worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Shares of Steel Connect stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $125.41 million during the quarter.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.