Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $18,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

