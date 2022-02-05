STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €51.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.67 ($58.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($48.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of STM stock opened at €38.78 ($43.57) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.58. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

