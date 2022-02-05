StockNews.com Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKX. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,619. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in POSCO by 698,600.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in POSCO by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.