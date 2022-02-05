StockNews.com Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

RADA Electronic Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.47. 103,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,840. The firm has a market cap of $466.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

