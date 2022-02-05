StockNews.com Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,319. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

