StockNews.com Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Buy

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of IRadimed stock traded up $9.30 on Friday, hitting $48.60. 201,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a market cap of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $50.88.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.