StockNews.com Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 332,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

