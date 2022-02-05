StockNews.com Upgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Buy

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telefónica by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.