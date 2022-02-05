Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDF. HSBC downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the period.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.