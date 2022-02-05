Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Stratasys posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 506,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,606. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

