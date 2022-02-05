Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

