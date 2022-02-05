Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$53.00. Approximately 504,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,612,250 shares.The stock last traded at $29.15 and had previously closed at $30.40.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

