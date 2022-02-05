Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.84.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$36.64 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.12. The stock has a market cap of C$52.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.